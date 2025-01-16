Court Sentences Man to 20 Years for Juvenile Rape
A man from Kanpur was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl. The incident occurred in December 2021, and upon investigation, the court found substantial evidence and witnesses against Ram Kirpal. He was fined Rs 40,000 along with the sentence.
A local court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl, police reported on Thursday. Ashwani Kumar, an additional session judge, also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, Ram Kirpal.
The incident was reported on December 6, 2021, at the Badshahpur Police Station, where a complaint was filed against Kirpal for luring and raping the teenage girl. Arrested and sent to judicial custody, Kirpal was thoroughly investigated by the police, who gathered evidence and witnesses against him.
The Gurugram Police spokesperson stated that based on the charge sheet and evidence presented, the court sentenced Kirpal to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. This case was prosecuted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
