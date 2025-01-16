Dr. Jitendra Singh Launches Monograph on Pollution and Its Impact on Human Health

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; PMO; and Departments of Atomic Energy, Space, and Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, launched the much-anticipated monograph “Pollution and Health” in New Delhi today. The monograph addresses the multifaceted impact of pollution on human health and offers strategies for awareness, research, and mitigation.

Edited by Prof. Dr. Vitull K. Gupta, Chairman of the Association of Physicians of India (API), Malwa Branch, the monograph is a collaborative effort of 86 experts from across India. It features 34 chapters detailing the adverse effects of pollution on various body systems and exploring its broader socio-economic and cultural implications.

During the launch, Dr. Jitendra Singh praised the monograph as a landmark contribution to public health discourse. “Pollution poses an ever-increasing public health challenge globally and in India. This monograph, with its breadth of knowledge and depth of insights, is a critical step towards documenting and addressing the health burden caused by pollution. I commend Prof. Gupta and the editorial team for this visionary work, which will inspire both medical professionals and the public to act on this urgent issue,” he said.

Comprehensive and Multidisciplinary Content

The monograph delves into pollution’s effects on various health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and mental health disorders. It also addresses critical global challenges like climate change and global warming, highlighting their links to human health.

One unique feature of the book is its exploration of the spiritual dimensions of pollution, which provides a cultural perspective to the issue. Additionally, it discusses innovative solutions, such as the role of artificial intelligence in mitigating pollution and its health impacts, and examines the socio-economic burdens of pollution in India.

The editorial team, including Executive Editor Dr. Meghna Gupta and Assistant Editor Dr. Manpreet Singh Brar, meticulously refined the content to ensure accessibility for a wide audience. “This monograph aims to raise awareness and encourage collective efforts to reduce pollution’s impact on human health,” noted Dr. Gupta, dedicating the publication to his family.

Contributions from Leading Experts

Prominent contributors to the monograph include:

Prof. Dr. Gurpreet S. Wander, Director of the Physicians Research Foundation of API, who authorized and supported the project.

Padma Shri Prof. Dr. Shashank Joshi, past President of API.

Prof. Dr. Milind Nadkar, current President of API.

Padma Shri Dr. V. Mohan, a renowned diabetologist.

Forewords by distinguished experts such as Padma Shri Prof. Dr. Anoop Misra, Prof. Dr. Mangesh Tiwaskar, and Dr. H. K. Chopra underscore the critical need to address pollution as a major public health and environmental issue.

Accessibility and Impact

To ensure widespread reach, the monograph is available in both print and online formats, and it will be distributed free of cost. Dr. Jitendra Singh commended this inclusive approach, describing the publication as “a valuable resource for enhancing understanding and fostering action to combat pollution’s devastating effects.”

He also highlighted the distinctive approach of Prof. Gupta, whose medical background brings a unique perspective to social issues. “This monograph stands out as one of the most impactful contributions to public health literature in recent years, blending science, medicine, and societal considerations,” said Dr. Singh.

Call to Action

The monograph’s release comes at a critical time when pollution-related health issues, including premature deaths and chronic diseases, are escalating. By compiling state-of-the-art research and expert perspectives, it serves as both a resource for healthcare professionals and a call to action for immediate and sustained efforts to combat pollution.

Dr. Singh emphasized that addressing pollution requires collaborative efforts across sectors. “This publication reflects the collective wisdom of India’s leading physicians and researchers, and it reminds us of the urgency to act decisively to create a healthier and more sustainable future.”

As pollution continues to pose significant threats to human health and the environment, this comprehensive monograph aims to inspire a new wave of awareness, research, and policy initiatives to mitigate its impact.