Tense Atmosphere in Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Strike Again with IED Blasts

Two personnel from the Border Security Force sustained injuries following an improvised explosive device (IED) detonation by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The incident was confirmed by police authorities.

The explosion took place on Friday morning as a BSF road-opening team patrolled near Garpa village. The team was navigating the route when Naxalites targeted them with an IED, wounding two jawans.

In recent incidents, pressure IEDs planted by Naxalites also injured CRPF commandos and civilians across the region. These attacks underscore the persistent threat posed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)