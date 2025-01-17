Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Election Symbol Order: A Blow to Janta Party's Petition

The Delhi High Court dismissed the Janta Party's petition challenging an election commission order reserving election symbols for recognized political parties. The court stated that the matter had been decided previously by the Supreme Court, ruling that symbols are not exclusive property and can be revoked due to poor performance.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the Janta Party against an Election Commission order, which restricts election symbols to recognized registered political parties.

The bench, including acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted that the Supreme Court and other high court decisions had already settled this issue, affirming that political symbols are not exclusive properties and can be forfeited following poor election performances.

The court effectively rejected the Janta Party's argument, which claimed the right to retain its symbol regardless of its current status as an unrecognized party, emphasizing the legal precedence established in earlier litigations.

