Dollar Set for Upswing as Markets Eye U.S. Jobs and Supreme Court Rulings

The U.S. dollar showed gains on Friday as anticipation builds around the upcoming U.S. jobs report. Economists expect this report to clear the lingering confusion from last year's government shutdown, though it may not significantly impact interest rate paths.

Analysts indicate that if the non-farm payrolls data exceeds expectations, the dollar could undergo a strong rally. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court's pending decision on whether President Trump can leverage emergency powers for tariff imposition could disrupt trade policies.

Market analysts and investors await these significant developments, which carry the potential to shift market dynamics and influence executive decisions on a large scale, with a potential $150 billion refund in play if Trump's tariffs are overturned.

