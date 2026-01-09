Dollar Set for Upswing as Markets Eye U.S. Jobs and Supreme Court Rulings
The U.S. dollar gained traction on Friday, ahead of a pivotal U.S. jobs report and an imminent Supreme Court ruling on President Trump's emergency tariff use. Analysts predict these events could significantly impact currency markets, with possible implications on interest rates and U.S. trade policy.
The U.S. dollar showed gains on Friday as anticipation builds around the upcoming U.S. jobs report. Economists expect this report to clear the lingering confusion from last year's government shutdown, though it may not significantly impact interest rate paths.
Analysts indicate that if the non-farm payrolls data exceeds expectations, the dollar could undergo a strong rally. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court's pending decision on whether President Trump can leverage emergency powers for tariff imposition could disrupt trade policies.
Market analysts and investors await these significant developments, which carry the potential to shift market dynamics and influence executive decisions on a large scale, with a potential $150 billion refund in play if Trump's tariffs are overturned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dollar
- U.S. jobs report
- Supreme Court
- Trump
- tariffs
- interest rates
- trade policy
- euro
- yen
- Pound
ALSO READ
We are aware of it: MEA on US bill seeking to slap punitive tariffs on Russian oil.
Global Markets Brace for Key U.S. Tariffs and Jobs Report Decisions
Supreme Court's Verdict on Trump's Tariffs: Impact and Implications
Analyzing RBI's Strategy: Why Maintaining Interest Rates Could Be Key
Mobile tariffs may go up by 15 pc in June, Jio IPO to boost sector valuation: Analyst report