Left Menu

Bengaluru Welcomes New US Consulate: A Milestone in India-US Relations

The newly inaugurated US consulate in Bengaluru marks a significant step in India-US relations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of starting visa operations promptly. The consulate is viewed as a testament to Bengaluru's global importance, with potential boosts in defence and education collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:15 IST
Bengaluru Welcomes New US Consulate: A Milestone in India-US Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opening of a new US consulate in Bengaluru signifies a pivotal moment in India-US diplomatic relations. During the site dedication ceremony, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the urgency of commencing visa operations.

"This consulate is a long-in-waiting necessity and a crucial milestone," stated Jaishankar, framing it as a strategic imperative for Bengaluru's international stature. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the consulate as a sign of overcoming historical hesitations.

Local and national leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, emphasized the consulate's role in elevating Bengaluru's global profile, despite infrastructural challenges. The event was attended by key industrial and political figures, underscoring its importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025