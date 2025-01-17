Bengaluru Welcomes New US Consulate: A Milestone in India-US Relations
The newly inaugurated US consulate in Bengaluru marks a significant step in India-US relations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of starting visa operations promptly. The consulate is viewed as a testament to Bengaluru's global importance, with potential boosts in defence and education collaborations.
- Country:
- India
The opening of a new US consulate in Bengaluru signifies a pivotal moment in India-US diplomatic relations. During the site dedication ceremony, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the urgency of commencing visa operations.
"This consulate is a long-in-waiting necessity and a crucial milestone," stated Jaishankar, framing it as a strategic imperative for Bengaluru's international stature. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the consulate as a sign of overcoming historical hesitations.
Local and national leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, emphasized the consulate's role in elevating Bengaluru's global profile, despite infrastructural challenges. The event was attended by key industrial and political figures, underscoring its importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)