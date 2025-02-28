Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Tides: Is D K Shivakumar the New Eknath Shinde?

Amidst ongoing speculations about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar aligning with the BJP, Karnataka's political landscape is seeing a flurry of developments. While BJP leaders hint at a Maharashtra-like shift, Congress officials dismiss such possibilities, affirming Shivakumar's loyalty to Congress.

Updated: 28-02-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:12 IST
The political scene in Karnataka is currently abuzz with speculations regarding Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's potential shift towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This speculation comes after Shivakumar's appearance alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the Isha Foundation's Shivaratri event.

Rumors suggest that Shivakumar could replicate a move similar to Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose alignment with the BJP led to a significant shift in the state's political dynamics. These developments have unsettled a section of Congress leaders who are wary of Shivakumar's intentions.

Despite the conjecture, Congress leaders, including Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, remain steadfast in their belief that Shivakumar is a staunch Congress member. He attended the event upon Sadhguru's invitation, and any rumors of him joining the BJP are baseless. The situation, however, indicates that Karnataka may witness rapid political developments akin to Maharashtra's recent shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

