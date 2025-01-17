Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Vatika Limited: Rs 68 Crore Assets Attached Amid Investor Fraud Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 68 crore belonging to real estate group Vatika Limited in a money laundering probe. The investigation is linked to investor fraud, following a 2021 FIR by the Economic Offences Wing, accusing the company of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:47 IST
ED Cracks Down on Vatika Limited: Rs 68 Crore Assets Attached Amid Investor Fraud Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate announced on Friday the attachment of assets valued at more than Rs 68 crore from Gurugram's Vatika Limited. This move is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation related to the company's alleged investor fraud.

Originating from a 2021 FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, the case charges Vatika Limited, its promoters Anil and Gautam Bhalla, among others, with offenses including criminal conspiracy and cheating.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has been issued to attach several properties, indicating that over 600 investors were swindled in various projects, with the company failing to deliver promised returns or complete construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025