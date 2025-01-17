Left Menu

Corruption Charges Against Ex-CM Yediyurappa: Legal Battle Unfolds

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on February 28 for cases against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, accused of corruption. The central legal question is about the admissibility of a second complaint post the dismissal of the first for lack of prosecution sanction. Contentions arise over legal amendments and prior sanctions.

The Supreme Court is set to address important legal questions concerning former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on February 28. The cases involve allegations of land de-notification to benefit private entities, bringing significant attention to the interpretation of the Prevention of Corruption Act's amendments.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, defending Yediyurappa, challenges the Karnataka High Court's decision to reinstate criminal proceedings. He cites the necessity of sanction under the amended 2018 Corruption Act, arguing the complaint's reinstatement opposes established legal standards.

The court must now deliberate on whether prosecuting a former public official requires a fresh complaint, following prior dismissals due to lack of sanction, amidst varied legal interpretations. The Karnataka government and other parties have been permitted to provide submissions on this pressing legal debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

