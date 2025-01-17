Left Menu

Neo-Nazi Sentenced After Attempted Murder of Asylum Seeker

Callum Parslow, a British neo-Nazi, was sentenced to over 22 years for attempting to murder an Eritrean asylum seeker in Worcester. He aimed to publish an extremist manifesto post-attack. The court found his actions motivated by extremist right-wing ideologies, marking it a terrorist crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:31 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark ruling, a British neo-Nazi, Callum Parslow, has been sentenced to 22 years and eight months in prison for attempting to murder an Eritrean asylum seeker and attempting to disseminate extremist right-wing propaganda.

The 32-year-old committed the attack in Worcester in April 2024, after researching housing for asylum seekers. Prosecutors depicted his manifesto as a terrorist document, which Parslow post-attack tried to publish as an act of duty to England.

Judge Ian Dove characterized the incident as a terrorist attack driven by extreme neo-Nazi ideology, further affecting the asylum seeker community. Authorities discovered Nazi memorabilia at Parslow's residence, underscoring the ideological extremism behind his actions.

