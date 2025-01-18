Left Menu

Share Market Losses Drive Head Constable to Desperate Measures in Nagpur

In Nagpur, head constable Vishal Tumsare attempted to take his life after incurring significant losses in the share market. The incident occurred during his guard duty. He was swiftly transported to AIIMS by SP Harssh Poddar and remains in critical condition. Further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable in Nagpur, overcome by the stress of financial losses in the share market, attempted to end his own life on Saturday, officials report.

Vishal Tumsare, aged 50 and part of Thane Rural police since this year, turned his service rifle on himself at 6am while on duty outside the superintendent of police's residence. The incident took place in the Vrundavan area, under the jurisdiction of Hingna police station.

SP Harssh Poddar responded immediately, rushing Tumsare to AIIMS for urgent medical care. According to Poddar, Tumsare's condition remains critical. A note found in the guards' entry register cites financial losses as the reason for his drastic action, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

