UK MP Pushes for Justice on 35th Anniversary of Kashmiri Pandit Exodus

A British MP has sparked fresh discussions by tabling a motion in Parliament to mark the 35th year since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits due to violence in 1990. Bob Blackman, a Conservative MP, presented the Early Day Motion (EDM) in the House of Commons last Thursday.

The motion commemorates the tragic events where cross-border Islamic terrorists carried out attacks on the Hindu minority in the Kashmir valley, resulting in numerous casualties and the forced displacement of many. It extends condolences to British Hindus whose families suffered during this period and calls for the protection of Hindu rights in the UK.

The motion also urges the Indian government to officially recognize the genocide and enact related legislation. Despite its significance, the EDM currently lacks supporting signatures with only six MPs backing it.

(With inputs from agencies.)