Left Menu

Illegal Medical Practice Sparks Concern in Maharashtra

A case has been filed against Dr. Ramdas Bhoir, who allegedly practiced medicine illegally in Thane district, Maharashtra. Despite surrendering his certificate, he continued to treat patients. The police are searching for him after finding violations of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:40 IST
Illegal Medical Practice Sparks Concern in Maharashtra
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have filed a case against a doctor accused of practicing medicine illegally. The police have launched a search for Dr. Ramdas Bhoir, who allegedly continued to operate a clinic despite having surrendered his medical certificate.

During a recent inspection, the civic medical team discovered Bhoir was still treating patients, raising alarms about public safety and adherence to medical regulations.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, reflecting serious charges of cheating and impersonation as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025