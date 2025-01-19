Illegal Medical Practice Sparks Concern in Maharashtra

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have filed a case against a doctor accused of practicing medicine illegally. The police have launched a search for Dr. Ramdas Bhoir, who allegedly continued to operate a clinic despite having surrendered his medical certificate.

During a recent inspection, the civic medical team discovered Bhoir was still treating patients, raising alarms about public safety and adherence to medical regulations.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, reflecting serious charges of cheating and impersonation as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)