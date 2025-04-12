Thane District: 29 Children Rescued from Unauthorized Hostel Amid Abuse Allegations

In a significant rescue operation, law enforcement authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have safely evacuated 29 children from an unauthorized hostel operated by Pasaydan Vikas Sanstha amid alarming allegations of abuse.

Alerted by a complaint on Thursday, a team comprising the District Women and Child Development office and police conducted an inspection on Friday, which revealed evidence corroborating claims of children facing physical and sexual abuse.

The children, now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee, are receiving attention for their upcoming exams, with special arrangements being put in place. Legal actions have been initiated against the hostel's director and four others while officials urge citizen vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)