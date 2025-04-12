Left Menu

Thane District: 29 Children Rescued from Unauthorized Hostel Amid Abuse Allegations

Authorities rescued 29 children from an unauthorized hostel in Thane, Maharashtra, following abuse allegations. A case relates to violations of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act. The children were presented to the Child Welfare Committee, with exams arrangements made for them. Strict action is promised against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:54 IST
Thane District: 29 Children Rescued from Unauthorized Hostel Amid Abuse Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant rescue operation, law enforcement authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have safely evacuated 29 children from an unauthorized hostel operated by Pasaydan Vikas Sanstha amid alarming allegations of abuse.

Alerted by a complaint on Thursday, a team comprising the District Women and Child Development office and police conducted an inspection on Friday, which revealed evidence corroborating claims of children facing physical and sexual abuse.

The children, now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee, are receiving attention for their upcoming exams, with special arrangements being put in place. Legal actions have been initiated against the hostel's director and four others while officials urge citizen vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025