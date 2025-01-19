Left Menu

Controversial Hostel Raids Spark Protests in Jharkhand's MMCH

The Palamu district administration conducted raids in the hostels of Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, Jharkhand, following complaints of misconduct. The actions, particularly the search in girls' hostels, faced backlash from junior doctors and faculty who deemed it inappropriate and dictatorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar/Dhanbad | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:33 IST
Controversial Hostel Raids Spark Protests in Jharkhand's MMCH
  • Country:
  • India

The Palamu district administration in Jharkhand has come under scrutiny following its controversial raid on hostels of Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH). Triggered by allegations of student misconduct, the administration's search operation has sparked widespread condemnation from junior doctors' bodies and faculty members.

Both boys' and girls' hostels were raided on Saturday, resulting in the confiscation of marijuana and alcohol from the boys' hostel. While no illicit items were found in the girls' quarters, the operation has nonetheless sparked protests, with no arrests made so far.

Condemning the action, junior doctors represented by Dr. Vikas Kumar criticized the Palamu administration's approach and declared intentions to protest. The medical community in Jharkhand is unified in opposing what they deem as the administration's overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025