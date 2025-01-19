Controversial Hostel Raids Spark Protests in Jharkhand's MMCH

The Palamu district administration in Jharkhand has come under scrutiny following its controversial raid on hostels of Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH). Triggered by allegations of student misconduct, the administration's search operation has sparked widespread condemnation from junior doctors' bodies and faculty members.

Both boys' and girls' hostels were raided on Saturday, resulting in the confiscation of marijuana and alcohol from the boys' hostel. While no illicit items were found in the girls' quarters, the operation has nonetheless sparked protests, with no arrests made so far.

Condemning the action, junior doctors represented by Dr. Vikas Kumar criticized the Palamu administration's approach and declared intentions to protest. The medical community in Jharkhand is unified in opposing what they deem as the administration's overreach.

