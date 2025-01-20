Modernizing India's Legislative Framework: A Landmark Presiding Officers' Conference

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), aiming to enhance legislative efficiency through modern technologies. This gathering in Bihar marks the third occurrence in the state after 43 years, underscoring its significance in fostering democratic dialogue among public representatives.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav emphasized the conference's role in strengthening democracy and urged the adoption of technological advancements for improved legislative functioning. Concerns were raised about the reduced number of legislative sittings, with Birla calling for efforts to rectify this trend amid reports of minimal sessions in the Delhi Assembly.

The theme '75th Anniversary of Constitution' highlights the need to uphold constitutional values. Speeches from prominent leaders praised Bihar's historical contributions, with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary noting Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's development, in which Bihar plays a vital role. The event concludes with speeches from Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Speaker Birla.

(With inputs from agencies.)