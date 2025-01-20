Doctors Demand Justice: Protests Erupt Over Kolkata Court Verdict

Doctors in West Bengal have expressed strong discontent over a recent Kolkata court verdict, sentencing the main accused in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case to life imprisonment. Medical professionals vow to seek justice until all involved are punished.

Since the August 9 crime against an on-duty woman medic, both senior and junior doctors have repeatedly protested, questioning why the case was not termed as 'rarest of the rare'. Many assert the crime was committed by more than one individual, and criticize the punishment and financial compensation as insufficient.

Doctors, including leaders like Dr. Rajiv Pandey and Dr. Punyabrata Gun, plan to consult the family of the deceased and consider escalating the matter to higher courts, while continuing their protests for justice.

