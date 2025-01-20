Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail Amid Complicated Financial Entanglements

A Delhi court granted bail to a man accused of rape and intimidation, stating no legal impediment existed. The court noted his custody was unnecessary and police filed a chargesheet. Financial dealings between the accused and the complainant's husband were mentioned but lacked supportive evidence.

A Delhi court granted bail to a man accused of rape and criminal intimidation, highlighting the absence of any legal barriers in doing so.

The presiding judge, Arvind Bansal, noted that the accused's custody was unnecessary, given the completed police investigation and filed chargesheet.

The defence argued financial dealings were at play, leading to the accusation. However, the court found no report evidence supporting this claim.

