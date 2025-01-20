Left Menu

South Sudanese Riots: 16 Sudanese Nationals Killed Amidst Rising Tensions

South Sudan experienced riots last week following the alleged killing of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan's El Gezira region. Sixteen Sudanese nationals were reported killed. The South Sudan police are on high alert, and the government has imposed a curfew. Investigations are underway with 24 arrests made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:05 IST
South Sudanese Riots: 16 Sudanese Nationals Killed Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, South Sudan police reported that 16 Sudanese nationals were killed during riots last week. The unrest erupted over allegations of the killing of South Sudanese citizens in the El Gezira region of Sudan, with accusations directed toward Sudanese military involvement.

Criticism from human-rights organizations has been swift, blaming the Sudanese army and its allied groups for ethnically targeted violence. The South Sudanese government reacted by imposing a stringent dusk-to-dawn curfew, which remains in effect as a precautionary measure to curb further violence.

Authorities have detained at least 24 suspects in connection with the violence. The police have intensified patrols across residential and market areas to safeguard the Sudanese populace, while the investigation to file charges against the accused progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025