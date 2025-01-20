South Sudanese Riots: 16 Sudanese Nationals Killed Amidst Rising Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, South Sudan police reported that 16 Sudanese nationals were killed during riots last week. The unrest erupted over allegations of the killing of South Sudanese citizens in the El Gezira region of Sudan, with accusations directed toward Sudanese military involvement.

Criticism from human-rights organizations has been swift, blaming the Sudanese army and its allied groups for ethnically targeted violence. The South Sudanese government reacted by imposing a stringent dusk-to-dawn curfew, which remains in effect as a precautionary measure to curb further violence.

Authorities have detained at least 24 suspects in connection with the violence. The police have intensified patrols across residential and market areas to safeguard the Sudanese populace, while the investigation to file charges against the accused progresses.

