Aid Trucks Roll Into Gaza Amid Ceasefire

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that 915 aid trucks entered Gaza on the second day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, highlighting international cooperation for a temporary peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that 915 aid trucks successfully entered the Gaza Strip on Monday.

This movement marked the second day of a tenuous ceasefire between Israeli forces and the militant group Hamas.

OCHA's report is based on information provided by Israeli authorities and the entities guaranteeing the ceasefire arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

