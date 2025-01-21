Prince Harry's Unyielding Pursuit of Truth: A Legal Battle Against Media Giants

The highly anticipated legal battle led by Prince Harry against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers experienced a brief delay at London's High Court on Tuesday. Alongside former lawmaker Tom Watson, Harry is pursuing claims of unlawful conduct by journalists and private investigators for the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.

This eight-week trial, postponed at the request of lawyer David Sherborne, will examine widespread allegations of phone-hacking and illegal information gathering. Harry emphasizes his quest for truth and accountability over monetary gain, even as NGN faced hundreds of settlements with other claimants.

Despite NGN's denial of unlawful activities at the Sun, Harry's legal team argues that senior figures orchestrated a cover-up, misleading inquiries and deleting evidence. NGN stands firm, preparing witnesses to robustly challenge the accusations during the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)