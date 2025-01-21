Left Menu

Prince Harry's Unyielding Pursuit of Truth: A Legal Battle Against Media Giants

Prince Harry and former lawmaker Tom Watson delay their court battle against News Group Newspapers over alleged illegal activities by the Sun and News of the World. Harry seeks truth and accountability, rejecting monetary settlements. NGN has settled numerous lawsuits but denies any wrongdoing at the Sun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The highly anticipated legal battle led by Prince Harry against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers experienced a brief delay at London's High Court on Tuesday. Alongside former lawmaker Tom Watson, Harry is pursuing claims of unlawful conduct by journalists and private investigators for the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.

This eight-week trial, postponed at the request of lawyer David Sherborne, will examine widespread allegations of phone-hacking and illegal information gathering. Harry emphasizes his quest for truth and accountability over monetary gain, even as NGN faced hundreds of settlements with other claimants.

Despite NGN's denial of unlawful activities at the Sun, Harry's legal team argues that senior figures orchestrated a cover-up, misleading inquiries and deleting evidence. NGN stands firm, preparing witnesses to robustly challenge the accusations during the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

