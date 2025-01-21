Left Menu

VFS Global Launches User-Friendly Platform for Indonesia’s Electronic Visa on Arrival, Boosting Tourism Goals for 2025

The platform aligns with Indonesia’s ambition to welcome 14 million visitors by 2025 through improved tourism infrastructure and services.

Updated: 21-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:17 IST
VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, has unveiled a streamlined online platform for Indonesia’s Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA). This initiative aims to simplify the visa application process for international travellers, support Indonesia’s inbound tourism targets, and enhance the overall user experience. The platform aligns with Indonesia’s ambition to welcome 14 million visitors by 2025 through improved tourism infrastructure and services.

Key Features of the New Platform

The e-VoA platform is accessible to nationals from 97 eligible countries, including South Africa. It offers a fully digital process, enabling applicants to complete their visa applications and receive pre-approved e-VoAs before their departure.

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development at VFS Global, emphasized the importance of innovation in enhancing customer experience: “As a company, we are committed to providing a seamless visa application experience. This new, secure, and user-friendly e-Visa on Arrival platform for Indonesia simplifies the visa process, making it faster and more convenient. We are proud to support Indonesia’s vision of becoming a premier global destination by facilitating entry for visitors from 97 countries.”

How to Apply for Indonesia’s e-VoA

Applicants can follow four straightforward steps:

  1. Visit IndonesiaVoA.VFSeVisa.id.
  2. Upload the required documents.
  3. Pay the application fee online.
  4. Receive a pre-approved e-VoA via email before departure.

Upon arrival, travellers with an e-VoA can enjoy a faster immigration experience via E-gates or counters.

Advanced Features for a Seamless Experience

The new platform incorporates cutting-edge Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, allowing applicant details to auto-populate and minimizing manual input errors. Additionally, a group booking feature has been introduced, catering to travel agencies, trade delegations, and event organizers.

Dedicated Support in Multiple Languages

Travellers using the VFS Global platform will benefit from dedicated email and live support available in seven languages, including English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French. Plans are underway to expand language support to cater to additional markets.

Promoting Indonesia’s Tourism Goals

The launch of this platform reflects Indonesia’s commitment to becoming a top global tourist destination by streamlining entry processes. VFS Global’s innovative approach ensures error-free submissions and offers travellers a hassle-free experience, ultimately contributing to the country’s ambitious tourism goals for 2025.

For more information and to apply for an e-VoA, visit https://IndonesiaVoA.VFSeVisa.id.

