Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights India's Achievements in Space, Biopharma, and Governance in Sansad TV Interview

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Shri Vijay Tankha, Member of Rajya Sabha, during a special programme on Sansad TV. The conversation covered India’s advancements in the space sector, biopharma industry, and its efforts in governance and climate action.

Dr. Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving transformative reforms in India’s space sector, opening it to private investment and foreign collaboration. He revealed that India’s space economy has surged to $8 billion and is projected to reach $44 billion by 2035.

Key milestones in India’s space journey include:

The Gaganyaan Mission, marking India’s first manned spaceflight.

The upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission in 2027 and Shukrayaan (Venus mission) in 2028.

Plans for the Indian Space Station to be operational by 2030.

He highlighted innovations by Indian startups and the role of FDI in fueling technological advancements. Projects like SPADEX, showcasing docking capabilities, and the Vyom Mitra robo mission, paving the way for human space exploration, were also underscored.

India’s Growing Bio-Economy

Dr. Singh emphasized India’s leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, driven by biomanufacturing and bio foundries. He credited India’s BIO-E3 policy as a pioneering initiative in harnessing the nation’s vast natural resources, from the Himalayas to coastal regions, for bio-economy growth.

Highlights of India’s bio-economy achievements include:

A dedicated focus on recycling, sustainable manufacturing, and startup incubation.

Support for public-private partnerships and knowledge sharing to sustain innovation.

Plans to bolster biopharma exports and expand R&D in life sciences, positioning India as a global leader.

Dr. Singh affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering startups and creating a conducive environment for the biopharma and bio-agriculture sectors, which have immense potential to drive economic growth and employment.

Citizen-Centric Governance: Mission Karmayogi

Dr. Jitendra Singh praised PM Modi’s efforts in making governance more citizen-centric. He highlighted Mission Karmayogi, an initiative to reform bureaucracy through role-based capacity building. Digital innovations such as:

The face-recognition-enabled digital life certificate, easing pensioner verification processes.

Dynamic online modules that improve accessibility to government services.

These reforms are designed to empower citizens and enhance transparency in governance.

India’s Leadership in Climate Action and Sustainability

Dr. Singh reiterated India’s commitment to climate action, referencing PM Modi’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative that promotes sustainable living. He highlighted India’s role in combating climate change and adapting to its diverse climatic challenges.

India’s leadership in preventive healthcare, aligning with global health standards, also reflects its focus on addressing environmental and health concerns through collaborative and sustainable practices.

India as a Global Partner

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a reliable global partner in technology, sustainability, and governance. The startup ecosystem is thriving, and the nation’s openness to innovation has positioned it as a hub for businesses and industries worldwide.

Conclusion

Dr. Jitendra Singh’s interview underscored India’s rapid advancements across sectors. From leading in space exploration and biopharma innovation to citizen-centric governance and climate action, India is setting benchmarks for other nations. The country’s transparent, collaborative approach and policy-driven growth trajectory ensure it remains at the forefront of global progress.