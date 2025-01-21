BJP MP Eatala Rajendar's Controversial Slap Over Land Dispute
BJP MP Eatala Rajendar slapped a man alleged to be a henchman of a real estate businessman in a land dispute. He accused authorities of neglecting landowners' issues, demanding a thorough investigation. Rajendar defended his actions, stating intent to support affected parties.
In a dramatic turn of events, BJP MP Eatala Rajendar on Tuesday slapped an individual alleged to be a henchman for a real estate businessman involved in a contentious land dispute. The incident, captured on video and circulating widely on social media, shows a group subsequently attacking the man following Rajendar's intervention.
Rajendar has accused local police and revenue officials of ignoring the plight of landowners who are reportedly being harassed by the businessman's goons. He has called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to initiate a thorough investigation to aid the beleaguered property owners in reclaiming their plots.
The Lok Sabha member detailed that the dispute stems from over 2,000 plots purchased in 1985, which were fraudulently converted to agricultural land by the businessman. Despite favorable court rulings for the owners, harassment has continued. Rajendar defended his physical intervention as a necessary measure to protect and reassure the affected citizens.
