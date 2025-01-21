Left Menu

Controversial Social Media Posts Stir Up Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged an FIR against two individuals for allegedly sharing offensive and misleading posts about a girl attending the Maha Kumbh without her family's consent. These posts, involving a sadhu, have sparked concerns over their potential harm to the event's and the girl's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:48 IST
Controversial Social Media Posts Stir Up Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two social media users accused of posting misleading and objectionable content about the Maha Kumbh, taking place in Prayagraj. The allegations concern a girl from Nazar Pur village who visited the event without notifying her family.

The FIR, filed at the Maha Kumbh police station, states that the girl left her home on January 16 and interacted with a sadhu named Sanjay Giri, during which time photos and videos were taken and posted online. These images were shared under the handles ADV Nazneen Akhtar and Er Suraj Kumar on platform X.

Inspector Bhaskar Mishra, the complainant, stated that these posts spread misleading information, potentially damaging the event's reputation. The posts are under investigation, with action to be taken under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025