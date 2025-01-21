Controversial Social Media Posts Stir Up Maha Kumbh
The Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged an FIR against two individuals for allegedly sharing offensive and misleading posts about a girl attending the Maha Kumbh without her family's consent. These posts, involving a sadhu, have sparked concerns over their potential harm to the event's and the girl's reputation.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two social media users accused of posting misleading and objectionable content about the Maha Kumbh, taking place in Prayagraj. The allegations concern a girl from Nazar Pur village who visited the event without notifying her family.
The FIR, filed at the Maha Kumbh police station, states that the girl left her home on January 16 and interacted with a sadhu named Sanjay Giri, during which time photos and videos were taken and posted online. These images were shared under the handles ADV Nazneen Akhtar and Er Suraj Kumar on platform X.
Inspector Bhaskar Mishra, the complainant, stated that these posts spread misleading information, potentially damaging the event's reputation. The posts are under investigation, with action to be taken under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
