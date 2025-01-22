Left Menu

Royal Settlement: Murdoch's Tabloids Pay Prince Harry in Privacy Case

Prince Harry has received a substantial settlement from Rupert Murdoch's UK tabloids, acknowledging unlawful privacy invasions. News Group Newspapers has issued a rare apology for intrusion into Harry's life and his mother's legacy, settling a lawsuit that highlighted persistent tabloid transgressions. This major development raises questions on other pending cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lonavala | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark settlement, Prince Harry has reached an agreement with Rupert Murdoch's UK tabloids after alleging intrusion into his privacy. His lawyer announced that News Group Newspapers will pay a substantial sum, acknowledging serious press misconduct.

In a marked departure, News Group Newspapers extended a 'full and unequivocal' apology to Harry, acknowledging the unlawful activities of private investigators employed by The Sun. This settlement marks the first time The Sun admitted to such privacy invasions.

As the trial neared, the case's settlement underlines the ongoing tension between the Duke of Sussex and the British media. With other legal actions pending, this development may influence how future privacy allegations against UK tabloids are handled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

