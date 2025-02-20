Left Menu

The Sunburn Dilemma: Skiers and Snowboarders Beware!

Skiers and snowboarders in high-altitude regions face increased risk of sunburn due to high albedo from fresh snow reflecting ultraviolet rays effectively. Factors like thin atmosphere and reflective snow conditions, particularly on bluebird days, amplify exposure, underscoring the importance of sunscreen and UV-protective clothing to mitigate risks.

Updated: 20-02-2025 09:04 IST
In high-altitude areas, skiers and snowboarders encounter heightened sunburn risks, not due to proximity to the Sun, but because of increased reflection from fresh snow. The thin atmosphere offers less blockage against ultraviolet radiation, amplifying exposure for those hitting the slopes.

Skiers often bask in the glory of a bluebird day, where fresh powder blankets the mountain under a clear sky. However, these optimal skiing conditions also mean increased UV exposure. The newly fallen snow reflects a significant portion of solar radiation, presenting challenges for those not properly protected.

Experts emphasize the importance of sunscreen application, particularly on areas like under the nose and chin where reflection is strong. Equally, UV-protective clothing is recommended to counteract the intensified sun exposure, reducing the associated risks of skin cancer and premature aging commonly observed among winter sports enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

