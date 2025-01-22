VP Dhankhar Warns Against Weaponization of Judiciary and Decline of Democratic Values

In an interaction with participants from the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL) at the Vice-President’s enclave on January 21, 2025, Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced concerns over the growing weaponization of judiciary access and its impact on governance and democratic values. He emphasized the need for institutional accountability, meaningful dialogue, and the fostering of a robust democratic ethos.

Highlighting the misuse of judicial access, Shri Dhankhar remarked, “Access to the judiciary, a fundamental right, has been weaponized over the years, posing challenges to governance and democratic stability.” He stressed that institutions must function within their constitutional domains, warning against the dangers of overreach and expediency.

“Institutions yielding ground to others out of expediency may provide short-term solutions but cause long-term harm to the democratic spine of the nation,” he added.

Concerns Over Parliamentary Decorum and Whip Provisions

The Vice-President expressed concern over the erosion of decorum in Parliament, stating, “Once a temple of democracy, Parliament has turned into a battleground. Decorum and dignity have been forgotten.” He criticized the disruptions in legislative proceedings, which he claimed were often orchestrated for political purposes.

Questioning the practice of issuing a party whip, Shri Dhankhar said, “Whip curtails freedom of expression and forces servility among elected representatives. Democracy thrives on persuasion, not compulsion.”

Role of Youth and Social Media

Shri Dhankhar urged young leaders to act as a pressure group to hold public representatives accountable. He highlighted the power of social media in enabling transparency, stating, “You have the tools to audit parliamentary institutions and mirror the performance of parliamentarians. This power must be used to ensure representatives uphold their constitutional duties.”

Call for Talent in Politics

The Vice-President emphasized the need for skilled individuals in politics and policymaking. “Trained people who understand politics and governance are essential to hold governments accountable. Constructive criticism helps governments improve,” he said, stressing the importance of nurturing leadership talent to strengthen democratic structures.

Dialogue and Political Climate

Expressing concern over the lack of meaningful political dialogue, Shri Dhankhar noted, “Political parties no longer deliberate on nationalism, security, or development. Confrontation has become the norm, and language used by leaders tarnishes the nation’s image.” He underlined the importance of fostering expression and dialogue to sustain democratic values.

Accountability for Public Disorder

The Vice-President condemned acts of public disorder, including destruction of property and politically motivated disturbances. He called for stricter accountability, stating, “Destruction of public property and orchestrated disorder for political gains must not be tolerated. Society must rise to name and shame those responsible and ensure fiscal penalties are imposed.”

Upholding Public Order and Democratic Norms

Shri Dhankhar concluded by underscoring the importance of public order in democracy. “Disturbance of public order to raise an individual’s might or for political gain is unacceptable. Democracy must be defined by order, not chaos,” he said, urging society to prioritize collective progress over divisive agendas.

The Vice-President’s address served as a clarion call to strengthen democratic institutions, promote accountability, and foster a culture of constructive dialogue and governance in India.