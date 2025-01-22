Anubhav Outreach Campaign 2025: Workshop for Nodal Officers to Boost Quality Submissions

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is ramping up efforts under the Anubhav Outreach Campaign, 2025, aimed at maximizing submissions to the National Anubhav Awards Scheme. The campaign encourages retiring and retired central government officials to share their experiences on the Anubhav Portal [https://pensionersportal.gov.in/Anubhav/]. Since its launch in March 2015, the platform has recognized 59 outstanding write-ups and conferred 19 Jury Certificates.

Workshop to Enhance Awareness and Submissions

As part of the campaign, a workshop for Anubhav Nodal Officers from various Ministries, Departments, Public Sector Banks, and Central Public Sector Enterprises will be held at CSOI, Vinay Marg, New Delhi, on January 23, 2025, at 3:00 PM. The workshop, chaired by the Secretary (Pension), will focus on strategies to increase the number and quality of write-ups submitted.

Notable speakers include:

, Ex-Member (Traffic), Railway Board, and Anubhav Awardee 2023, who will share his insights on operational improvements in the Indian Railways. Sh. R. Rajagopal, DG (HR), Railway Board, and Sh. Anil Kumar B, Sr. Head, Personnel, ISRO, who will discuss their organizations' initiatives to promote meaningful contributions on the portal.

Eligibility for National Anubhav Awards 2025

Write-ups published between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, are eligible for the National Anubhav Awards 2025. The awards aim to honor exceptional submissions that document impactful service and contributions to governance and public administration.

Prime Minister's Vision Behind Anubhav

The Anubhav Portal was launched in 2015 at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to capture the invaluable experiences of retiring government officials, ensuring their knowledge and contributions are preserved and serve as a guide for future generations.

Additional Initiatives for Promoting Participation

The workshop includes 12 Public Sector Banks and representatives from several Central Public Sector Enterprises, broadening the initiative's impact. Capacity Building: The interaction is designed to equip Nodal Officers with tools and techniques to inspire eligible employees to contribute impactful narratives.

The interaction is designed to equip Nodal Officers with tools and techniques to inspire eligible employees to contribute impactful narratives. Recognizing Excellence: Encouraging quality submissions ensures the recognition of valuable service, contributing to improved governance.

The workshop underscores the government's commitment to harnessing institutional knowledge and promoting a culture of reflection and documentation. Through the Anubhav Outreach Campaign, the platform continues to spotlight the dedication and contributions of public servants across India.