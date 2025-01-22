Tragedy in Ashok Vihar: Software Engineer Found Dead Amidst Family Dispute

A software engineer was found dead in Ashok Vihar Phase-2, prompting the police to initiate a murder investigation against his wife and brother-in-law. The deceased's wife, Seema, and their three-year-old daughter were noted missing from the scene, raising further suspicions.

The engineer's father, Krishan Kumar, a sub-inspector in Haryana Police, reported his son's lack of communication to a neighbor, who discovered the body. Singh's body was found with a bedsheet tied around his neck, reinforcing the suspicion of murder, as expressed by his family.

While a case has been registered with the local police, further investigations are underway. Neighbors reported frequent disputes between the couple. The police have noted the family's murder allegations against Seema and her brother, continuing the probe amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)