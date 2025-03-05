"This book is a piece of my soul": Annu Kapoor's sister Seema Kapoor on her autobiography 'Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak'

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor's sister Seema Kapoor, who is a renowned writer and director, launched her autobiography 'Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak' in a star-studded event. Boney Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Raghuvir Yadav, Divya Dutta, Bharti Lavekar, and Jaspinder Narula were among those present on the occasion.

Her latest literary offering, Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak, delves into poignant experiences and reflections, resonating with readers on an emotional level, as per a press release. "This book is a piece of my soul, and I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey," said Seema Kapoor in a statement

Veteran actor Anupam Kher praised her. "Seema ji has always been a powerhouse of creativity. This book is not just a collection of words; it is an experience, a journey that will stay with you long after you turn the last page." Paresh Rawal said, "literature and cinema go hand in hand, and Seema Kapoor's storytelling is a testament to how art transcends mediums. Her words have the ability to touch the soul."

Renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor also praised Seema Kapoor's dedication to the craft. "Her journey as a writer and director has been inspiring. Seema has taught language to my daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. This book will surely leave a mark on readers and literature lovers." (ANI)

