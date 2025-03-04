Tragic End to a Young Love: Software Engineer's Death Raises Dowry Harassment Concerns

A young software engineer tragically died by suicide after alleged sustained harassment by her husband, police disclosed on Tuesday. The couple, who married just six months ago in Goa with the blessings of both families, had been colleagues at the same software company.

The deceased's mother has filed a complaint alleging her daughter was pressured by her husband to transfer ownership of a house. The situation escalated to tragic proportions when, after an argument over a TV remote, the husband returned the next morning to find his wife dead by suicide.

In addition to facing property-related pressure, the victim reportedly suffered both physical and mental abuse over demands for additional dowry. Police have initiated an investigation and registered a case against the husband on charges of dowry harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)