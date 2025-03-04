Left Menu

Tragic End to a Young Love: Software Engineer's Death Raises Dowry Harassment Concerns

A young software engineer has died by suicide following alleged harassment by her husband. The couple, married six months ago, faced issues over dowry demands and property ownership, according to the woman's family. Police have registered a case of dowry harassment against the husband as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young software engineer tragically died by suicide after alleged sustained harassment by her husband, police disclosed on Tuesday. The couple, who married just six months ago in Goa with the blessings of both families, had been colleagues at the same software company.

The deceased's mother has filed a complaint alleging her daughter was pressured by her husband to transfer ownership of a house. The situation escalated to tragic proportions when, after an argument over a TV remote, the husband returned the next morning to find his wife dead by suicide.

In addition to facing property-related pressure, the victim reportedly suffered both physical and mental abuse over demands for additional dowry. Police have initiated an investigation and registered a case against the husband on charges of dowry harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

