Crisis in Colombia: The Resurgence of ELN Rebels Amid Peace Talks
Colombia's Attorney General reissued arrest warrants for ELN leaders amid increased violence and displacement in the Catatumbo region. President Petro, seeking peace after decades of conflict, suspended talks following ELN attacks. The humanitarian crisis worsens, with thousands displaced and numerous fatalities reported.
In a dramatic turn of events, Colombia's Attorney General has reissued arrest warrants for leaders of the National Liberation Army (ELN) due to a surge in violence and forced displacement.
This development throws President Gustavo Petro's peace process into disarray as he aims to end decades of conflict.
The humanitarian crisis has reached alarming levels, with tens of thousands displaced, raising critical questions about the path to peace in the region.
