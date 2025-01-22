Left Menu

Crisis in Colombia: The Resurgence of ELN Rebels Amid Peace Talks

Colombia's Attorney General reissued arrest warrants for ELN leaders amid increased violence and displacement in the Catatumbo region. President Petro, seeking peace after decades of conflict, suspended talks following ELN attacks. The humanitarian crisis worsens, with thousands displaced and numerous fatalities reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:03 IST
Crisis in Colombia: The Resurgence of ELN Rebels Amid Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a dramatic turn of events, Colombia's Attorney General has reissued arrest warrants for leaders of the National Liberation Army (ELN) due to a surge in violence and forced displacement.

This development throws President Gustavo Petro's peace process into disarray as he aims to end decades of conflict.

The humanitarian crisis has reached alarming levels, with tens of thousands displaced, raising critical questions about the path to peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025