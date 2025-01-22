NIA Cracks Down on Babbar Khalsa Over Chandigarh Grenade Attack
The NIA conducted searches across multiple Indian states linked to Babbar Khalsa International over a grenade attack in Chandigarh. Several suspects associated with US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh were targeted. The investigation revealed a conspiracy involving cross-border operatives funded and armed by Pakistan-based and US-based terrorists.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the Chandigarh grenade attack by conducting raids at several locations across different states associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The Wednesday crackdown targeted premises linked to US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian, across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh.
The NIA confirmed seizing incriminating evidence, including mobile devices and documents. The agency took over the Chandigarh case, involving a grenade attack at a residence on September 9 last year, leading to the arrests of Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih. The investigation is being closely overseen by the Union Home Ministry.
Ongoing investigations have uncovered a conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, and Harpreet Singh. Both are associated with BKI and allegedly plotted to attack a retired police officer. This elaborate scheme involved recruiting India-based associates, providing funds, and smuggling weapons using a dead drop model.
