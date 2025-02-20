Punjab Police Bust Major Cross-Border Drug Racket in Amritsar

The Punjab Police have successfully disrupted a significant cross-border drug smuggling operation in Amritsar, arresting a second suspect within two days.

Lovepreet Singh was apprehended with three kilograms of heroin, following the earlier capture of Harmandeep Singh, found with 10 kilograms of the illicit substance.

The operation involved a network linked to Chacha Bawa, a Pakistan-based smuggler using drones to transport narcotics across the border. Authorities continue to investigate for more associates.

