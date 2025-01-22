Omar Abdullah's Commitment to Equitable Growth for Remote Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah affirmed his government's dedication to developing remote areas and aiding marginalized communities. During meetings with delegations, he pledged to address their key demands, notably focusing on employment, infrastructure, and health services, while addressing former legislators' concerns on benefits and access.
In a decisive move to address the aspirations of remote communities, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged with various delegations at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The chief minister committed his government to ensuring balanced development and enhancing the quality of life for marginalized populations.
Omar Abdullah assured representatives from the Kishtwar District Development Council, led by Chairperson Pooja Thakur, that employment, education, and healthcare would be prioritized in the region. He acknowledged the pronounced need for improved infrastructure, roads, and banking services.
During a separate meeting, former state legislators petitioned the chief minister for increased pensions and medical allowances. Omar Abdullah recognized their past contributions and promised to facilitate measures for their seamless access to government premises and benefits.
