Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Commitment to Equitable Growth for Remote Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah affirmed his government's dedication to developing remote areas and aiding marginalized communities. During meetings with delegations, he pledged to address their key demands, notably focusing on employment, infrastructure, and health services, while addressing former legislators' concerns on benefits and access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:58 IST
Omar Abdullah's Commitment to Equitable Growth for Remote Jammu and Kashmir
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to address the aspirations of remote communities, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged with various delegations at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The chief minister committed his government to ensuring balanced development and enhancing the quality of life for marginalized populations.

Omar Abdullah assured representatives from the Kishtwar District Development Council, led by Chairperson Pooja Thakur, that employment, education, and healthcare would be prioritized in the region. He acknowledged the pronounced need for improved infrastructure, roads, and banking services.

During a separate meeting, former state legislators petitioned the chief minister for increased pensions and medical allowances. Omar Abdullah recognized their past contributions and promised to facilitate measures for their seamless access to government premises and benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025