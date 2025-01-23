Inheritance Battle: Saif Ali Khan's Family and the Rs 15,000 Crore Legacy

The ongoing legal battle concerning properties valued at Rs 15,000 crore, once owned by the rulers of Bhopal and inherited by actor Saif Ali Khan and his family, remains unresolved, according to legal experts.

If Saif Ali Khan's family does not file an appeal against the Custodian of Enemy Property's order, these properties may come under the control of the Indian government. The properties have been categorized as 'Enemy Property' due to historical links to Bhopal Nawab's family migration to Pakistan after Partition.

Lawyers highlight the repercussions of unresolved ownership disputes, potentially affecting the lives of many living in these properties. An extension for filing an appeal could still be sought, they note, even as authorities await further clarification on the high court's directives.

