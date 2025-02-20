Left Menu

Property Dispute Leads to Chilling Murder: Wife and Contract Killer Unveiled

The Delhi Police arrested 19-year-old contract killer Bagga Singh for murdering Sonu Nagar, orchestrated by Nagar's wife, Sarita, over property disputes. CCTV footage and call detail records led to Singh's apprehension in Punjab. Sarita allegedly conspired with Singh to eliminate Nagar. The accomplice, Gurpreet, remains absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:48 IST
The Delhi Police have apprehended a 19-year-old contract killer from Punjab, identified as Bagga Singh, in connection with the murder of Sonu Nagar in Delhi. The crime, reportedly orchestrated by Nagar's wife, Sarita, stemmed from ongoing property disputes.

The brutal case surfaced on February 3, when an unidentified body was discovered in a rain drain near the FCI godown in Shakti Nagar, North Delhi. Fingerprint analysis confirmed the deceased as Sonu Nagar, revealing strangulation as the cause of death. Initially reported missing by his wife, Sarita's statement fell under suspicion, leading to deeper investigations.

A special investigation team tracked CCTV footage and call records, unveiling a conspiracy linked to multiple numbers from Punjab. Bagga Singh confessed his involvement, revealing Sarita had hired him. While Singh has been arrested, his accomplice, Gurpreet, is still at large. The motorcycle and Sonu's phone, involved in the crime, have been recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

