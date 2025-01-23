Pentagon to Deploy Troops at Southern Border Amid Trump's Crackdown on Immigration

The Pentagon is preparing to deploy around 1,500 active duty troops to the southern border to enhance security, as part of a directive from President Donald Trump. This maneuver is an attempt to support border patrol efforts with logistics, transportation, and construction duties.

Acting Defence Secretary Robert Salesses is expected to authorize the deployment soon. It remains uncertain which units will be assigned, and their roles could potentially differ significantly, marking a first in decades if they engage in law enforcement.

Trump's executive orders aim to crack down on immigration, including the possible invocation of the Insurrection Act, allowing military involvement in domestic law enforcement. This step is part of a broader strategy to expand military presence at the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)