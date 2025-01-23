Honoring a Hero: A Community's Tribute to Inspector Sunil Kumar

Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force was laid to rest with state honors. He died in an encounter with the Kagga gang in Shamli, showing remarkable bravery.

After sustaining injuries in a nighttime skirmish that led to the deaths of four criminals, Kumar fought for his life at Medanta Hospital but succumbed after 36 hours.

The state paid tribute at the Martyr's Memorial. His funeral was attended by thousands, honoring his decorated career in the police force. Kumar's dedication was lauded by family and officials, including Minister Dinesh Khatik and MP Arun Govil.

