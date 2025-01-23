Left Menu

France's Struggle to Narrow Public Deficit Amid Budget Challenges

France's 2024 public sector budget deficit is nearing 6% of GDP, as announced by Finance Minister Eric Lombard. The government is working to reduce it to 5.4%, following last year's unexpected tax revenue decline and spending increase, which pushed the deficit higher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:59 IST
France's Struggle to Narrow Public Deficit Amid Budget Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France's 2024 public sector budget deficit is nearing 6% of economic output, according to Finance Minister Eric Lombard, reflecting a fiscal shortfall that aligns with earlier projections.

The initial budget proposal for 2024 aimed for a deficit of 6.1%. Recent remarks from a government spokeswoman indicate a slightly improved fiscal outlook than initially expected. In response, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is committed to reducing the deficit to 5.4% this year.

This fiscal challenge comes on the heels of a higher-than-anticipated deficit last year, as tax revenues fell short and expenditures increased more rapidly than predicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025