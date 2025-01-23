ECI Hosts Global Conference on Election Management, Showcases Innovations and Tackles Key Challenges

The Election Commission of India (ECI) organized a two-day international conference in New Delhi, bringing together representatives from Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of 13 countries and international organizations. Themed "Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces, Takeaway for EMBs," the conference provided a platform to reflect on the successes and challenges faced during elections held globally in 2024.

Participants included distinguished heads and representatives from countries such as Mauritius, Bhutan, Namibia, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan, along with international organizations like the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and A-WEB (Association of World Election Bodies). The event was attended by 30 representatives, with key speakers sharing insights on emerging trends, challenges, and strategies to bolster democratic processes.

Key Highlights from the Conference

Inaugural Keynote by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar: Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar highlighted 2024 as a pivotal year for EMBs globally, emphasizing their role in reaffirming democratic values amidst complex challenges. He underscored:

The transformative potential of technology in elections, including AI, biometric authentication, and online voting, while cautioning against cybersecurity risks and misinformation.

The growing menace of fake narratives timed to erode trust in electoral processes.

Focus on Technology: The session on the role of technology in elections featured insights from global leaders.

Bhutan’s CEC, Dasho Sonam Topgay, shared the successful implementation of EVMs in Bhutan, lauding their efficiency and trustworthiness. He also detailed the country’s biometric Unified National ID and plans for future online voting.

Indonesia’s Commissioner, Mr. Idham Holik, highlighted a real-time WhatsApp channel that counters misinformation during elections.

Combatting Disinformation: Delegates from Mauritius, Namibia, and Indonesia emphasized the growing threat of fake news during elections. Examples included fraudulent recruitment ads in Mauritius and Namibia’s concerns about social media's role in spreading misinformation. Suggestions for mitigation included improved fact-checking mechanisms, public awareness campaigns, and enhanced collaboration with social media platforms.

India’s Leadership in Election Management: India’s historic Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were presented as a benchmark for global election management. Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar detailed how India upheld electoral quality despite the scale and complexity, with over 647 million voters and one million polling stations. Special focus was given to inclusivity, highlighting increased participation by women, elderly voters (85+), Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and third-gender voters.

Additional Insights and Sessions

The first day of the conference also included sessions on:

Social media’s impact on elections: Examining how platforms can ensure electoral integrity.

Electoral equity: Promoting inclusive and accessible elections.

Capacity building and international cooperation: Strengthening global collaboration in election management.

Future of Elections and Closing Declaration:

The second day will feature discussions on the ‘Future of Elections,’ focusing on emerging trends and shared global commitments. The conference will conclude with an Outcome Document/Declaration, affirming collective goals for enhancing synergy among EMBs and strengthening democratic institutions worldwide.

India’s Contributions to Global Democracy:

Shri Kumar emphasized India’s leadership in democratic innovation, sharing how EVMs, digital IDs, and technology-driven processes have inspired other nations. He reiterated the importance of capacity building and knowledge sharing to uphold democratic principles globally.

This international gathering marks a significant step in fostering global collaboration and innovation in election management, ensuring fair and transparent electoral processes worldwide.