Trump's Bureaucratic Overhaul: Diversity Programs in the Crosshairs

President Donald Trump's administration is actively working to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across US federal agencies, as part of his broader effort to reshape the federal bureaucracy. Trump has made clear his opposition to DEI programs, viewing them as obstacles to a merit-based system.

In his speech at the World Economic Forum, Trump argued that eliminating these programs would restore fairness in both the government and private sectors. Critics, including civil rights advocates, are alarmed, suggesting that Trump's measures threaten to reverse decades of progress against systemic inequality.

Federal employees have been instructed to report colleagues suspected of disguising DEI efforts, under threat of adverse consequences. This environment has triggered legal action from the National Treasury Employees Union, which opposes the potential replacement of career civil servants with politically aligned appointees.

(With inputs from agencies.)