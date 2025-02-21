Trump Appoints Alice Johnson as Pardon Czar Amid Controversial DEI Rollbacks

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Alice Johnson as his 'pardon czar'. Johnson, a Tennessee woman who garnered national attention after her life sentence for a drug crime was commuted by Trump, is now tasked with advising on future clemency actions.

Trump's announcement, made during a Black History Month event at the White House, comes at a time when his administration has enacted sweeping rollbacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Despite commending Johnson's story, the president's latest orders have faced sharp opposition from civil rights groups and advocates of racial justice as they reverse federal DEI efforts.

As Trump gears up for the 2024 presidential election, his policies and stance on DEI continue to spark debate. With Black Americans positioned as a crucial voting demographic, Trump's decisions could significantly influence his electoral support, especially after a minor increase in support from Black men in the previous election.

