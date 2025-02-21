Left Menu

Trump Appoints Alice Johnson as Pardon Czar Amid Controversial DEI Rollbacks

U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Alice Johnson, a former inmate, as his 'pardon czar' to advise on clemency. The move comes amid Trump's rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, sparking criticism from civil rights advocates. Johnson's story highlights the president's approach to clemency and ongoing discussions on DEI policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 06:08 IST
Trump Appoints Alice Johnson as Pardon Czar Amid Controversial DEI Rollbacks

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Alice Johnson as his 'pardon czar'. Johnson, a Tennessee woman who garnered national attention after her life sentence for a drug crime was commuted by Trump, is now tasked with advising on future clemency actions.

Trump's announcement, made during a Black History Month event at the White House, comes at a time when his administration has enacted sweeping rollbacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Despite commending Johnson's story, the president's latest orders have faced sharp opposition from civil rights groups and advocates of racial justice as they reverse federal DEI efforts.

As Trump gears up for the 2024 presidential election, his policies and stance on DEI continue to spark debate. With Black Americans positioned as a crucial voting demographic, Trump's decisions could significantly influence his electoral support, especially after a minor increase in support from Black men in the previous election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025