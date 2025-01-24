Left Menu

California Boosts Funds for Wildfire Recovery with USD 2.5 Billion Package

California Legislature approved a USD 2.5 billion relief package for wildfire recovery in Los Angeles, including emergency response, rebuilding homes, and school facilities. Governor Gavin Newsom seeks mortgage relief and federal reimbursement amidst ongoing blazes. The bipartisan effort highlights urgent community rebuilding and policy focused financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:58 IST
California has increased its funding to aid the Los Angeles area in recovering from recent deadly wildfires. On Thursday, the state legislature approved a substantial USD 2.5 billion fire relief package.

The approved bills, which garnered bipartisan support, now await the signature of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. This package seeks to bolster the state's disaster response, providing funds for evacuations, sheltering survivors, and removing hazardous waste. Moreover, USD 4 million is allocated to streamline home rebuilding approvals whereas USD 1 million supports school district rebuilding efforts.

Further, Newsom has secured the cooperation of 270 banks, credit unions, and lenders to offer mortgage relief to those affected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The state is hopeful for federal reimbursement amid the continuing wildfire crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

