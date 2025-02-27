PDP's Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Bipartisan Support for Key Bills in J&K Assembly

Mehbooba Mufti, President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has reached out to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, seeking his endorsement for three private member bills. These crucial bills, introduced by PDP legislators, aim to regularize property rights on public land, provide for the regularization of temporary workers, and prohibit alcohol.

In her letter, Mufti underscored the ongoing struggles faced by residents of Jammu and Kashmir since the transformative events of 2019. Addressing Abdullah and other significant political figures, she emphasized the importance of setting aside political differences to tackle collective issues affecting the populace.

With the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Budget Session commencing on March 3, Mufti expressed her party's readiness to support government initiatives related to these subjects. She urged Abdullah to view these legislative efforts not just as partisan bills but as crucial steps to address shared challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)