Supreme Court to Evaluate Job Security in Workplace Harassment Committees

The Supreme Court on Friday highlighted the significance of addressing job security for internal complaint committees handling workplace sexual harassment cases, as it sought the assistance of the solicitor general of India. Despite notifying the Central government, no representative appeared nor was any reply filed.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh underscored the importance of the plea, indicating their intent to examine it further. The petitioners, former ICC member Janaki Chaudhry and ex-journalist Olga Tellis, drew attention to inconsistencies in protection between the public and private sector committee members under the PoSH Act.

The PIL argues a disparity in safety and tenure security for ICC members in private sectors. Presented by Advocate Munawwar Naseem, the plea alleges that private sector ICC members are vulnerable to wrongful dismissal without redress, chiefly when their decisions clash with corporate senior management.

(With inputs from agencies.)