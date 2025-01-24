Supreme Court to Evaluate Job Security in Workplace Harassment Committees
The Supreme Court addressed the necessity for job security of internal complaint committee members under the PoSH Act at private workplaces. Lack of representation from the Central government delayed proceedings. The petition, supported by former ICC and journalist members, highlights inequities private sector ICC members face compared to public sector counterparts.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday highlighted the significance of addressing job security for internal complaint committees handling workplace sexual harassment cases, as it sought the assistance of the solicitor general of India. Despite notifying the Central government, no representative appeared nor was any reply filed.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh underscored the importance of the plea, indicating their intent to examine it further. The petitioners, former ICC member Janaki Chaudhry and ex-journalist Olga Tellis, drew attention to inconsistencies in protection between the public and private sector committee members under the PoSH Act.
The PIL argues a disparity in safety and tenure security for ICC members in private sectors. Presented by Advocate Munawwar Naseem, the plea alleges that private sector ICC members are vulnerable to wrongful dismissal without redress, chiefly when their decisions clash with corporate senior management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Approves $89.7 Million in Projects to Boost Private Sector Competitiveness and Connectivity in Kosovo
Ukraine Rebuilds: Private Sector Investment Fuels $500 Billion Reconstruction Effort
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Private Sector Growth and Green Transition
Global Health Push: Funders Turn to Private Sector Amid U.S. WHO Exit
Private Sector Partnerships Boost Education Through Donations of School Shoes and Stationery