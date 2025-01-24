Left Menu

Supreme Court to Evaluate Job Security in Workplace Harassment Committees

The Supreme Court addressed the necessity for job security of internal complaint committee members under the PoSH Act at private workplaces. Lack of representation from the Central government delayed proceedings. The petition, supported by former ICC and journalist members, highlights inequities private sector ICC members face compared to public sector counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:11 IST
Supreme Court to Evaluate Job Security in Workplace Harassment Committees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday highlighted the significance of addressing job security for internal complaint committees handling workplace sexual harassment cases, as it sought the assistance of the solicitor general of India. Despite notifying the Central government, no representative appeared nor was any reply filed.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh underscored the importance of the plea, indicating their intent to examine it further. The petitioners, former ICC member Janaki Chaudhry and ex-journalist Olga Tellis, drew attention to inconsistencies in protection between the public and private sector committee members under the PoSH Act.

The PIL argues a disparity in safety and tenure security for ICC members in private sectors. Presented by Advocate Munawwar Naseem, the plea alleges that private sector ICC members are vulnerable to wrongful dismissal without redress, chiefly when their decisions clash with corporate senior management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025