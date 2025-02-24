Govt Strengthens Pension Reforms: All-India National Public Sector Employees Federation Meets Dr. Jitendra Singh

A delegation from the "All-India National Public Sector Employees Federation" (NPSEF) met with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, at his Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) office at North Block, New Delhi. The meeting focused on discussions regarding various pension scheme options and recent reforms aimed at improving the financial security of employees.

Acknowledgment of Pension System Reforms

The NPSEF representatives extended their appreciation to Dr Jitendra Singh for the significant amendments introduced in the National Pension System (NPS). These reforms include a crucial enhancement—the increase in government contribution from 10% to 14%—which provides greater financial stability to employees in their post-retirement years. The delegation also expressed gratitude for the launch of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), a comprehensive initiative designed to consolidate and streamline pension systems across various public sector enterprises, ensuring better management and enhanced benefits.

Government’s Commitment to Employee Welfare

Dr. Jitendra Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to employees and pensioners, emphasizing that the pension reforms are aimed at creating a more secure, transparent, and employee-friendly retirement framework. He encouraged the delegation to carefully assess the advantages of both NPS and UPS before making an informed choice best suited to their needs. He reiterated that the government’s priority is to enhance pension security while incorporating technology-driven solutions for efficient management.

Role of Technology in Pension Reforms

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the integration of modern technology in pension management, particularly the success of Jeevan Pramaan—Digital Life Certificates. Federation representatives conveyed their positive feedback on the initiative, stating that the implementation of Jeevan Pramaan has simplified the lives of pensioners, eliminating the need for physical visits to banks or post offices for verification.

The Minister also elaborated on the deployment of Facial Recognition Technology for Jeevan Pramaan, which has significantly enhanced ease of access for pensioners. This advanced digital verification method ensures the seamless submission of life certificates while reducing the risk of delays, errors, or fraudulent claims. These technological advancements have revolutionized pension services, making them more user-friendly and secure.

Strengthening Government-Employee Dialogue

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for continuous engagement between the government and employee unions to ensure that the evolving needs of pensioners and employees are effectively addressed. He assured the delegation that the government remains committed to improving pension policies and welcomes constructive discussions with stakeholders.

Senior Officials and Federation Representatives in Attendance

The meeting was also attended by Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW), along with Shri Dhrubjyoti Sengupta, Joint Secretary, DoPPW.

From the federation, key representatives included:

Dr. Manjeet Singh Patel – National President

– National President Ashish Singh – President, Ordnance Employees Union, Muradnagar

– President, Ordnance Employees Union, Muradnagar Manish Prajapati – Leader, Delhi Nurses Federation

– Leader, Delhi Nurses Federation Sanjeev Verma – President, Indira Gandhi Open University Staff Association

– President, Indira Gandhi Open University Staff Association Vinod Yadav – Secretary, Delhi Teachers Association

– Secretary, Delhi Teachers Association Mohd. Iqbal Qasim, Arun Verma, and Shyam Sunder – Senior Federation Members

Conclusion: A Progressive Step for Pensioners

The meeting underscored the government’s unwavering focus on pensioner welfare, with a clear vision to harness technological advancements and enhance pension schemes for a more secure and well-managed retirement system. The engagement between the NPSEF and Dr. Jitendra Singh demonstrated a collaborative approach towards ensuring that pension reforms continue to evolve in alignment with the needs of employees and retirees across India.