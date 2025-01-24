Left Menu

UPSC Mandates Document Submission With Applications Amid Controversy

The Centre now requires candidates for civil services preliminary examinations to submit supporting documents for age and reservation at the application stage. This policy update follows allegations against Puja Khedkar of misusing reservation benefits. The UPSC examinations will fill around 979 vacancies in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has implemented a new rule requiring candidates applying for civil services preliminary examinations to submit documents verifying age and reservation claims at the time of application, according to newly notified regulations.

This change follows a controversy involving former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who was accused of falsifying her eligibility for Other Backward Class (OBC) and disability quota benefits. While the charges have been disputed, the move aims to increase transparency and integrity in the selection process.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts these exams annually, screening candidates over three phases: preliminary, mains, and interview. The 2025 preliminary examination is slated for May 25 to fill approximately 979 positions, with a provision for disability reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

