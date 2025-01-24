VP Dhankhar Hails Shri Karpoori Thakur as a Messiah of Social Justice on 101st Birth Anniversary

Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to Shri Karpoori Thakur on his 101st birth anniversary, calling him the “Messiah of Social Justice” and praising his visionary leadership that empowered marginalized communities. Speaking at a memorial event, the Vice-President reflected on Thakur's groundbreaking contributions to social and political transformation in India.

“The great son of India, Shri Karpoori Thakur, is the Messiah of Social Justice. In a short span of time, he wrote a new history of social and political transformation. He broke centuries-old stagnation, opening immense possibilities for a large population. He was a true champion of equality and dedicated his life to uplifting those marginalized by society,” stated Shri Dhankhar.

Legacy of Equality and Visionary Leadership

Shri Karpoori Thakur’s tenure as a political leader was marked by his dedication to social justice. The Vice-President highlighted his farsightedness, particularly his implementation of reservations, which provided opportunities for underprivileged communities despite facing significant opposition.

“He implemented reservations courageously, disregarding criticism. This act opened a new chapter of social justice in India,” the Vice-President remarked.

Shri Dhankhar also emphasized Thakur’s pivotal role in promoting Hindi in government offices, ending the compulsory use of English. "He faced ridicule for this decision, but today, we recognize his farsighted vision," he said.

Thakur’s contributions to education reform were also celebrated. He was the first Chief Minister in India to make schooling up to matriculation free of cost, ensuring broader access to education for all.

An Icon of Simplicity and Integrity

Vice-President Dhankhar lauded Thakur’s humility and commitment to public service, underscoring his rejection of dynastic politics and personal wealth.

“Shri Karpoori Thakur never amassed wealth or promoted family politics. His life was devoted to the public. He rose above caste, religion, and class to create a society rooted in equality,” he stated.

Commemorating His Impact

The event also saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Bihar Governor Shri Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Dr. Harivansh, among others. They joined in honoring Thakur’s enduring legacy and reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward his vision of social justice.

In addition to honoring his legacy, the Vice-President announced plans to establish a National Karpoori Thakur Memorial in Bihar, celebrating his life and contributions. The memorial will serve as a resource for educating future generations on his pivotal role in shaping an inclusive and equitable India.

The gathering concluded with a resolve to keep Shri Karpoori Thakur’s vision alive by continuing to advance social justice and inclusivity across the nation.